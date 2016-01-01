Dr. Bereao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Bereao, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Bereao, MD
Dr. Juan Bereao, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Hialeah Hospital.
Dr. Bereao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bereao's Office Locations
-
1
Pasteur Medical Bird Road8611 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (786) 456-9360
-
2
Medical Office8352 SW 8th St # 405, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 262-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bereao?
About Dr. Juan Bereao, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023234507
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana
- School Of Medicine ,Cuba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bereao accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bereao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bereao works at
Dr. Bereao speaks Spanish.
Dr. Bereao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bereao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bereao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bereao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.