Dr. Juan Bonilla, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Bonilla, MD
Dr. Juan Bonilla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Bonilla works at
Dr. Bonilla's Office Locations
Pediatric Ent Institute of South Texas16723 HUEBNER RD, San Antonio, TX 78248 Directions (210) 733-4368
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bonilla is hands down the most wonderful ENT! He took great care of my little one during his surgery. I can’t recommend him enough! God bless him and his entire practice! You can feel the love he has for his patients, and that’s something that I’ve never seen before in a doctor!
About Dr. Juan Bonilla, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1548260078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bonilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonilla works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonilla.
