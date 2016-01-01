Dr. Juan Botto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Botto, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Botto, MD
Dr. Juan Botto, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Botto works at
Dr. Botto's Office Locations
-
1
Catalyst Health Services1724 RICHMOND AVE, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 685-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Botto?
About Dr. Juan Botto, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457333775
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botto accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botto works at
Dr. Botto speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Botto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.