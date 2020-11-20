Overview of Dr. Juan Brou, MD

Dr. Juan Brou, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Brou works at Premier Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.