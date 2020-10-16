Dr. Juan Bustillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bustillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Bustillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Bustillo, MD
Dr. Juan Bustillo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bustillo works at
Dr. Bustillo's Office Locations
-
1
Lpg Endocrinology At the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 302, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Millennium Physician Group13774 Plantation Rd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 349-3539
-
3
Lee Laboratory Services-pine Island1682 Ne Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 349-3539
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bustillo is excellent. He's extremely knowledgeable and very upfront. He will work with you to address your issues and come up with a plan to improve your health. He's very compassionate.
About Dr. Juan Bustillo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023019833
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bustillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bustillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bustillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bustillo has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Hepatitis B - Immune Response, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bustillo speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bustillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bustillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.