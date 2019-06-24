Overview of Dr. Juan Bustos, MD

Dr. Juan Bustos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bustos works at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.