Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caicedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD
Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Caicedo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Caicedo's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caicedo?
About Dr. Juan Caicedo, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548216435
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caicedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caicedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caicedo works at
Dr. Caicedo speaks Spanish.
Dr. Caicedo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caicedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caicedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caicedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.