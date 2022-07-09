Dr. Juan Campos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Campos, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Campos, MD
Dr. Juan Campos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Campos works at
Dr. Campos' Office Locations
-
1
Sylacauga Surgical Associates110 S Anniston Ave, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 207-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campos?
Dr. Campos is very professional and explained the procedure and expected results very throughly. The staff were helpful, respectful and courteous.
About Dr. Juan Campos, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417042136
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health System Inc
- Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campos works at
Dr. Campos has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campos speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.