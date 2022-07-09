Overview of Dr. Juan Campos, MD

Dr. Juan Campos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Campos works at Sylacauga Surgical Associates in Sylacauga, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.