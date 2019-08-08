Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penaranda Canal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD
Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Penaranda Canal's Office Locations
Cardio-thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates PC1855 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 340-0445
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Penaranda is a very knowledgeable and compassionate doctor. Would highly recommend him. His staff is very efficient
About Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
