Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Mobile, AL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD

Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.

Dr. Penaranda Canal works at Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, P.C. in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Penaranda Canal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardio-thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates PC
    1855 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 340-0445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • Providence Hospital
  • Springhill Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2019
    Dr Penaranda is a very knowledgeable and compassionate doctor. Would highly recommend him. His staff is very efficient
    Marion Gates — Aug 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD
    About Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588786784
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Penaranda Canal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penaranda Canal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penaranda Canal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penaranda Canal works at Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, P.C. in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Penaranda Canal’s profile.

    Dr. Penaranda Canal has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penaranda Canal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Penaranda Canal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penaranda Canal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penaranda Canal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penaranda Canal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

