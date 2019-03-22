Dr. Juan Carballo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carballo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Carballo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Carballo, MD
Dr. Juan Carballo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA.
Dr. Carballo works at
Dr. Carballo's Office Locations
San Antonio Pediatrics315 N San Saba Ste 1075, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 223-3543Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Juan Carballo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497983134
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
Dr. Carballo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carballo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carballo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carballo works at
Dr. Carballo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carballo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carballo.
