Overview of Dr. Juan Carballo, MD

Dr. Juan Carballo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA.



Dr. Carballo works at CentroMed in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.