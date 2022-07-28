Overview

Dr. Juan-Carlos Bucobo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Bucobo works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.