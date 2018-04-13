Overview

Dr. Juan-Carlos Caballero, MD is a Dermatologist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.



Dr. Caballero works at Warrenton Dermatology and Skin Therapy Center in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.