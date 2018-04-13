See All Dermatologists in Warrenton, VA
Dermatology
19 years of experience

Dr. Juan-Carlos Caballero, MD is a Dermatologist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.

Dr. Caballero works at Warrenton Dermatology and Skin Therapy Center in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Warrenton Dermatology and Skin Therapy Center
    28 Blackwell Park Ln Ste 302, Warrenton, VA 20186 (540) 341-1900

  Fauquier Hospital

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 13, 2018
    Have had yearly skin wellness exams for years. Dr Caballero always finds and fixes skin issues before they become problems and provides recommendations to prevent future issues. Full faith in his care.
    Haymarket VA — Apr 13, 2018
    Dermatology
    19 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1801068937
    Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
    Washington Hospital Center
    Howard University College of Medicine
    George Mason University
    Dermatology
    Dr. Juan-Carlos Caballero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caballero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caballero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caballero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caballero works at Warrenton Dermatology and Skin Therapy Center in Warrenton, VA. View the full address on Dr. Caballero’s profile.

    Dr. Caballero has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caballero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Caballero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caballero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caballero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caballero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

