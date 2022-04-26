Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvez Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Berwyn, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Macneal Family Medicine Center3231 Euclid Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 783-2000
The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine14610 S Military Trl Ste G3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 819-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Galvez as an orthopedic MD. Dr. Galvez was referred to me by my primary, Pauleena Singh, after I was rear ended in a car accident. Dr. Galvez has wonderful bedside manner. He took the time to assess and listen to my concerns. Dr. Galvez offered different treatment options. I appreciated that he was not pushy or judgmental. As a nurse, it is wonderful to see a compassionate doctor who did not make me feel as if he only had 15 minutes to practice medicine. FYI, he is no longer in Delray, but relocated to 3702 Washington Street, suite, Hollywood, FL 33021.
About Dr. Juan Carlos Galvez Vargas, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MacNeal Hospital
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIVERSITY SAN MARTIN DE PORRES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
