Dr. Juan-Carlos Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan-Carlos Martinez, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Augustine200 Southpark Blvd Ste 207, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 467-2298Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 12525 Philips Hwy12525 Philips Hwy Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 467-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd1639 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 590-8148Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orange Park1893 Kingsley Ave Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 467-2296Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ponte Vedra520 A1A N Ste 203, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 467-2263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The procedure was painless. The closure was painless. Now that the Lidocaine is wearing off I feel like I took one on the cheek. It was cold throughout the building though. This was my 2nd referral to this office via Community Care Veterans health.
About Dr. Juan-Carlos Martinez, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
