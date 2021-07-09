See All Hematologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD

Hematology
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Hematology, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Castro-Gonzalez works at Florida Cancer Specialists in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Asheville, NC and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Castro-Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists P L.
    401 Manatee Ave E Ste B, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-2217
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Infusion Center Asheville
    20 Medical Park Dr Ste B, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 254-8232
  3. 3
    8925 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Breast Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Lucy Rodriguez — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578525630
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University District Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Caribe
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
