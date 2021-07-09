Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro-Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Castro-Gonzalez works at
Dr. Castro-Gonzalez's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists P L.401 Manatee Ave E Ste B, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-2217
Adventhealth Infusion Center Asheville20 Medical Park Dr Ste B, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 254-8232
- 3 8925 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9567
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just once and seemed very nice and Knowledgeable
About Dr. Juan Castro-Gonzalez, MD
- Hematology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578525630
Education & Certifications
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- University District Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus
- Universidad Central Del Caribe
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro-Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro-Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro-Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro-Gonzalez has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro-Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castro-Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro-Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro-Gonzalez.
