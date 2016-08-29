Dr. Juan Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Castro, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Castro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Locations
Fe Medical Services2222 Morgan Ave Ste 107, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 653-0610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to me and cares about what I have to say
About Dr. Juan Castro, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1588703482
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.