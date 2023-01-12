Dr. Juan Chahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Chahin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Chahin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Chahin works at
Locations
-
1
Eh Greensburg Internal Medicine44 S Washington Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-1862
-
2
Diagnostic Associates530 South St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1353
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
excellent physician
About Dr. Juan Chahin, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1619086204
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Conemaugh Vly Meml Hosp
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chahin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
