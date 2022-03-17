Dr. Juan Collazos-Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collazos-Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Collazos-Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Collazos-Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
My Way Pediatrics LLC1410 Royal Palm Beach Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 423-9944
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great Doctor! Great staff, Superb service. You will NOT be disappointed
- English, Spanish
- 1215199294
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Collazos-Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Collazos-Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collazos-Rodriguez.
