Overview

Dr. Juan Cordero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easton, MD. They completed their fellowship with Univ Hosp At Univ Of Pureto Rico Med Sci Campus



Dr. Cordero works at Aamc's Womens Center for Pelvic Health in Easton, MD with other offices in Chester, MD and Centreville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.