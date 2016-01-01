Dr. Juan Cordova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Cordova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Cordova, MD
Dr. Juan Cordova, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Cordova's Office Locations
South Shore Cardiovascular Associates14525 Bruce B Downs Blvd Bldg 5, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 588-8245
South Shore Cardiovascular Associates425 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 649-5665
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Cordova, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai St. Luke's
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Cordova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordova has seen patients for Chest Pain, Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cordova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.