Dr. Juan Corona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Corona, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Corona, MD
Dr. Juan Corona, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Corona works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Corona's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida West Neurosurgical Specialists2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 106, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 399-3576Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida West Neurosurgical Specialists2360 S Highway 29 Ste A, Cantonment, FL 32533 Directions (850) 494-6003
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corona?
About Dr. Juan Corona, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538455225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corona accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Corona using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corona works at
Dr. Corona speaks Spanish.
Dr. Corona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.