Dr. Juan Corona, MD

Neurosurgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Juan Corona, MD

Dr. Juan Corona, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Corona works at HCA Florida West Neurosurgical Specialists in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Cantonment, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Corona's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida West Neurosurgical Specialists
    2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 106, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 399-3576
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida West Neurosurgical Specialists
    2360 S Highway 29 Ste A, Cantonment, FL 32533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 494-6003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cerebrovascular Disease

Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Anthem
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Juan Corona, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538455225
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
    Medical Education

