Dr. Juan Correa, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (38)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Correa, MD

Dr. Juan Correa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador-Quito and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Correa works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Correa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Vascular & General Surgery Group LLC
    10730 Nall Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 754-2800
  2. 2
    Kansas City Vascular Specialists
    5320 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 529-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Found my surgeon after more than a year of being told no one knows where he went. He treated my legs and I am back to playing golf and hanging out with the grandkids! New office is amazing! So much easier than going to a hospital for the same procedure!
    Phil L. — Jul 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Juan Correa, MD
    About Dr. Juan Correa, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508063835
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Catolica Del Ecuador-Quito
    Undergraduate School
    • Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Ecuador - Quito
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Correa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Correa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Correa works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Correa’s profile.

    Dr. Correa has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Correa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

