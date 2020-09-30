Overview

Dr. Juan Cortes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.