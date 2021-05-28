See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Rochester, MN
Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD

Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Crestanello works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crestanello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Aneurysm
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2021
    Amazing caring doctor he truly did miracle for my husband I truly love his caring approach I travelled from different state with big Trust??
    Aida — May 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477505048
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mcp Hannemann|University Md
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Crestanello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crestanello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crestanello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crestanello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crestanello works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Crestanello’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crestanello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crestanello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crestanello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crestanello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

