Dr. Cuellar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Cuellar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Cuellar, MD
Dr. Juan Cuellar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
Dr. Cuellar's Office Locations
Kidney Specialty Center Inc.219 NW 12th Ave Ste C5, Miami, FL 33128 Directions (305) 548-4063
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Same experience with all nephrologists. Blood tests to determine creatinine and GFR status. That is all they can do. When everything is already deteriorated, start dialysis, which is the prelude to the end.
About Dr. Juan Cuellar, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1285617621
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Nephrology
