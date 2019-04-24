Overview

Dr. Juan De Jesus, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. De Jesus works at Pioneer Health Alliance in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Atherosclerosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.