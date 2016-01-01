Overview of Dr. Juan Desueza, MD

Dr. Juan Desueza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Desueza works at Centro Medico Iberoamericano Inc. in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.