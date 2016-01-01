Dr. Echavarria Palacios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juan Echavarria Palacios, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Echavarria Palacios, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Echavarria Palacios works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Health System Robert B Green Campus903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 358-9887
-
2
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9000Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Echavarria Palacios?
About Dr. Juan Echavarria Palacios, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1669629242
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echavarria Palacios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Echavarria Palacios works at
Dr. Echavarria Palacios has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echavarria Palacios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Echavarria Palacios has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echavarria Palacios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echavarria Palacios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echavarria Palacios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.