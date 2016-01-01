Overview

Dr. Juan Echavarria Palacios, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Echavarria Palacios works at University Family Health Center Southeast in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.