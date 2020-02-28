Overview

Dr. Juan Espinoza, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Espinoza works at Brentwood Pediatric Assocs PC in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.