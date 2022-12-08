Overview of Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD

Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Ferreris works at CHPC DOMINION CROSSING in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.