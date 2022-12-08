See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD

Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Ferreris works at CHPC DOMINION CROSSING in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferreris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chpc Dominion Crossing
    21727 W Interstate 10 Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 698-7663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Fever
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    This man is one of the finest human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure to cross paths with. He has been the Dr. to all of my grandchildren and is truly dedicated to his craft unconditionally!! A special man without doubt!!
    Marvin — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841317922
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Health Science Center University Tex Affil Hosps
    • University Tex Affil Hosps
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Ferreris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferreris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferreris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferreris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferreris works at CHPC DOMINION CROSSING in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ferreris’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferreris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferreris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

