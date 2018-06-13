Dr. Juan Gallegos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallegos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Gallegos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Gallegos, MD
Dr. Juan Gallegos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Gallegos works at
Dr. Gallegos' Office Locations
-
1
After Hours Pediatrics PC1534 UNSER BLVD SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 298-2505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallegos?
Dr. Gallegos is the best pediatrician we’ve ever seen. He is so kind and patient, and takes the time to listen to patients concerns. He truly cares for his patients and goes the extra mile to find out what is going on so that our kids can be healthy. He is never rushed and asks relevant questions. His interactions with kids, teens, and adults is impeccable and genuine. I wish more doctors/PA’s/NP’s (especially at after hours pediatrics) were like him!
About Dr. Juan Gallegos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598804528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallegos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallegos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallegos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallegos works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallegos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallegos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallegos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallegos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.