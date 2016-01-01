Dr. Gaztanaga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juan Gaztanaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Gaztanaga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethpage, NY.
Dr. Gaztanaga works at
Locations
-
1
Bethpage Primary Medical Care530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-5000
-
2
Winthrop Cardiology Associates212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaztanaga?
About Dr. Juan Gaztanaga, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1689800435
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaztanaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaztanaga works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaztanaga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaztanaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaztanaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaztanaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.