Dr. Juan Giugale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giugale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Giugale, MD
Overview of Dr. Juan Giugale, MD
Dr. Juan Giugale, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Giugale works at
Dr. Giugale's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Office5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
-
2
South Side Office2300 Jane St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 661-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giugale?
Dr. Giugale performed a De Quervain's release surgery on my wrist in August 2019. I couldn't be happier with the results of the procedure, my pain is gone. The entire experience from the office visits pre and post operation were great. I would highly recommend Dr. Giugale, he is a great doctor who seemed to genuinely care about his patients.
About Dr. Juan Giugale, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073876835
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giugale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giugale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giugale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giugale works at
Dr. Giugale speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giugale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giugale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giugale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giugale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.