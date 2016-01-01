Overview

Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Cvs Pharmacy #05935 in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Raymondville, TX and Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.