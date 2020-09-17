Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Gonzalez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Juan Gonzalez, DPM
Dr. Juan Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Jose Luis Ayala DPM PA844 Central Blvd Ste 170, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 621-0484Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Foot and Ankle Specialist RGV5460 Paredes Line Rd Ste 209, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 621-0484
Jose Luis Ayala DPM PA451 E Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 621-0484Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Foot Care Institute800 W Jefferson St Ste 170, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 698-5052Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzalez is a very caring dr who operated on my left foot after a bad accident it was really bad lots of trauma missing bones messed up ligaments n as I have diabetes he treated me with the best care possible thank God for doctors like him forever grateful
About Dr. Juan Gonzalez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1235364365
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
