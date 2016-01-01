Overview of Dr. Juan Gonzalez Jr, MD

Dr. Juan Gonzalez Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez Jr works at Surgical Specialists Of North Jersey in Union City, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ and Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.