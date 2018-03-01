See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at The Kidney Institute in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Dialysis and Transplantation Associates PA
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1824, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-9080
  2. 2
    Medical Center Kidney Clinic
    2254 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-9909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2018
    Dr. Gonzalez is one of the best Drs I have ever had the pleasure to see. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate. I am very lucky to have him as my nephrologist. I would recommend him to anyone with kidney disease.
    Cameron — Mar 01, 2018
    About Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598767253
    Education & Certifications

    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
