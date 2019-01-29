Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Murray and Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
-
1
Village Podiatry Centers1505 Professional Ct, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 275-6121
-
2
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 272-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Choi Eye Institute P.c.1107 Memorial Dr Ste 102, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 275-6121
- 4 1243 Broadrick Dr Ste A, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 275-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Murray
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
Absolutely great. Got right to the problem Sent me for further testing and is treating my parkinsons accordingly Recommend him to all. He is a straight to the point doctor with mild humor. Focus is on your situation,
About Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1891891560
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.