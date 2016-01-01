Dr. Ortiz Guevara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juan Ortiz Guevara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Ortiz Guevara, MD
Dr. Juan Ortiz Guevara, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Ortiz Guevara works at
Dr. Ortiz Guevara's Office Locations
-
1
M. Anwarul Hoque M.d. P.A.201 Hilda St Ste 15, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 554-5707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Juan Ortiz Guevara, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1053383323
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz Guevara works at
Dr. Ortiz Guevara speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ortiz Guevara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz Guevara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz Guevara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz Guevara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.