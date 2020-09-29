Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Bariatrics & General Surgery at Ocala1627 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 368-1661
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I've heard different stories about having surgery but never in the world did I think I would feel THIS Great afterwards and so quickly. Dr Gutierrez must have magical skills because I've had zero issues and been all smiles since surgery. Very professional staff at office and caring. Thankyou all for helping me in this life changing event.
About Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.