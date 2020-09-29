See All General Surgeons in Ocala, FL
Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Gutierrez works at AdventHealth Medical Group Bariatrics & General Surgery at Ocala in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Bariatrics & General Surgery at Ocala
    1627 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352) 368-1661

  Adventhealth Ocala

Hiatal Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Gallstones
Hyperparathyroidism
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Abscess
Obesity
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2020
    I've heard different stories about having surgery but never in the world did I think I would feel THIS Great afterwards and so quickly. Dr Gutierrez must have magical skills because I've had zero issues and been all smiles since surgery. Very professional staff at office and caring. Thankyou all for helping me in this life changing event.
    Monica Thomas de Dominguez — Sep 29, 2020
    About Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD

    General Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1194978932
    Education & Certifications

    Orlando Regional Medical Center
    University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
