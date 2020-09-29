Overview

Dr. Juan Gutierrez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Gutierrez works at AdventHealth Medical Group Bariatrics & General Surgery at Ocala in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.