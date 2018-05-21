See All Gastroenterologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Juan Herrera, MD

Gastroenterology
2.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Juan Herrera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Herrera works at Gastro Health - Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Non-Neonatal Jaundice along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Fort Myers
    7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-9939
  2. 2
    James Amontree MD
    2400 Harbor Blvd Ste 9, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 466-1213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Non-Neonatal Jaundice

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 21, 2018
    Dr. Herrera care about your health. Many people don’t understand that most conditions you would see Dr. Herrera for are not simple and often can’t be solved in a single visit I’ve seen Dr. Herrera for over 10 years and often had second opinions and every time Dr. Herrera‘s opinion was the correct one I would gladly recommend him to anyone
    — May 21, 2018
    About Dr. Juan Herrera, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841282118
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • University Fla
    Residency
    • UCLA San Fernando/Sepulveda Va Med Center
    Internship
    • UCLA San Fernando
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Riverside
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Herrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Non-Neonatal Jaundice, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

