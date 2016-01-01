See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in University Place, WA
Dr. Juan Iregui, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Juan Iregui, MD

Dr. Juan Iregui, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Iregui works at Franciscan Hospice & Palliative Medicine in University Place, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iregui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Hospice
    2901 Bridgeport Way W Ste 160, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Juan Iregui, MD

Specialties
  • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1336191618
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • SUNY
Internship
  • SUNY
Medical Education
  • Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Iregui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Iregui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iregui works at Franciscan Hospice & Palliative Medicine in University Place, WA. View the full address on Dr. Iregui’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Iregui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iregui.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iregui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iregui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

