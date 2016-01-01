Dr. Iregui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juan Iregui, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Iregui, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Franciscan Hospice2901 Bridgeport Way W Ste 160, University Place, WA 98466 Directions
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1336191618
- SUNY
- SUNY
- Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iregui using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iregui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iregui speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Iregui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iregui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iregui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iregui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.