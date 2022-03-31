Overview of Dr. Juan Joy, MD

Dr. Juan Joy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Joy works at Neurology and Neurosurgery Assocs in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.