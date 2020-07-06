Overview of Dr. Juan Latorre, MD

Dr. Juan Latorre, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina de la Pontificia Universidad Javerian|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Latorre works at Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - East 32nd St in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phantom Limb Pain and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.