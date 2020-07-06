Dr. Juan Latorre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latorre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Latorre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juan Latorre, MD
Dr. Juan Latorre, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina de la Pontificia Universidad Javerian|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Latorre works at
Dr. Latorre's Office Locations
Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - East 32nd St1015 E 32nd St Ste 306, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4951Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - North IH-33000 N Interstate 35 Ste 660, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 894-9835
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latorre?
I had a virtual visit because of the Covid 19 issues. I have always enjoyed my appointments with Dr. Latorre and his office staff. Being a C 5/6 quad for 16 years and understanding that there is really nothing to do to make my life easier. It makes my appointments fairly simple. The one thing I wish I could get, being in my situation is, information about new wheelchairs and transferring equipment. Also, who the lobbyist are, that are fighting for funding, of new procedures and products quads need for our insurance companies to pay for with my tax money! I’m a business owner and pay for many of the devices I need to stay “healthy and strong”! Insurance should help with the purchase of these devices. I have talked to my rep and senators. Without any luck! Seems like only the lobbyists are able to grease the pockets of our politicians to get things done. Thank you, Alan Adams
About Dr. Juan Latorre, MD
- Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841269263
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med Ut Alliance|Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Illinois Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Facultad de Medicina de la Pontificia Universidad Javerian|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latorre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latorre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latorre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latorre works at
Dr. Latorre has seen patients for Phantom Limb Pain and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latorre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Latorre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latorre.
