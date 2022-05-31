See All Ophthalmologists in Lima, OH
Dr. Juan Lebron, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (45)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Juan Lebron, MD

Dr. Juan Lebron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Puerto Rico and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Lebron works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Lima, OH with other offices in Mansfield, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lebron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lima West
    855 W Market St Ste F, Lima, OH 45805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 227-6181
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mansfield
    273 Cline Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 756-5400
  3. 3
    Mansfield
    1221 S Trimble Rd Ste C2, Mansfield, OH 44907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 756-5400
  4. 4
    Westerville
    575 Charring Cross Dr Ste 101, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 895-0679
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 31, 2022
    Daniel DiBiasio — May 31, 2022
    About Dr. Juan Lebron, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Lebron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebron has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

