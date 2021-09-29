Overview

Dr. Juan Ling, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Ling works at Family Medicine and Weight Management in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.