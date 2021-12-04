Overview of Dr. Juan Litvak, MD

Dr. Juan Litvak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Litvak works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Cystometry along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.