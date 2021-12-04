Dr. Juan Litvak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litvak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Litvak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Juan Litvak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Bethesda6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 503, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
very difficult to get an appt...today dec 3rd they said next availability was june 6th..i said that was ridiculous and I was told someone would get back to me in 24 hrs. doubtful since today is friday and nobody in the office works on the weekeds..good doctor...very poor staff
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306855390
- Boston Medical Center Corporation
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Litvak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litvak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litvak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litvak has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Surgery and Cystometry, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litvak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Litvak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litvak.
