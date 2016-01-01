Dr. Juan Londono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Londono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Londono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Londono, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALDAS / FACULTY OF MEDICNE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4300 Alton Rd Ste 2050, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 531-6967
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Londono?
About Dr. Juan Londono, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871595645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALDAS / FACULTY OF MEDICNE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Londono accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Londono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Londono has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Londono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Londono. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Londono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Londono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Londono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.