Dr. Juan Lopez, DDS

Anesthesiology
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Juan Lopez, DDS is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital Program

Dr. Lopez works at Oral-Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Aventura in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coral Springs
    5531 N University Dr Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 953-6808
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Oral-Facial Reconstruction & Implant Center - Aventura
    21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 305, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 692-6115
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2020
    Absolutely brilliant, phenomenal professional, has my utmost trust and confidence. Any patient of his is in absolutely wonderful hands and has nothing to worry about. I would 100 percent advise him to all.
    — Nov 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Juan Lopez, DDS

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447281720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Rockefeller Foundation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bellevue Medical Center
    Internship

