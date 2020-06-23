Dr. Lopez-Guzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juan Lopez-Guzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juan Lopez-Guzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Lopez-Guzman works at
Locations
Coastal Cardiovascular Consultants4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 752-2840
Coastal Cardiovascular Consultants, PLLC3904 Cortez Rd W Ste 300, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 345-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez was kind and thorough answering all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Juan Lopez-Guzman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1689809964
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Guzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.